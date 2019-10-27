|
Patricia Ann King
(nee keating)
Patricia Ann King, age 89, of Joliet, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Patricia was born February 13, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of Patrick and Ella (nee O'Neill) Keating. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas of Tolentine School in Chicago, St. Francis Academy in Joliet, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the College of St. Francis (now named the University of St. Francis). She joined the Order of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate in 1948, and served as a teacher for 17 years in various schools.
In 1964, she married Charles King and continued teaching in Joliet and Crest Hill. She taught at Chaney School, Laraway School and Richland School. In retirement, she continued educating as a reading tutor. Teaching was her passion; she enjoyed teaching her students and inspiring them.
In 1981, Patricia and her husband joined the Secular Order of St. Francis at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where they were parishioners for many years. She touched the lives of many people and will be fondly remembered.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 55 years, Charles S. King; two daughters, Marianne (Kenneth) Borio and Teresa Chiletz, both of Joliet; one granddaughter, Claire Chiletz; and one sister-in-law, Darlene King of Canton, IL. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Rev. James Keating and William Keating; and one sister, Margaret Gaskin.
Visitation for Patricia King will be held Monday, October 28, 2019, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 404 N. Hickory St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in Elmhurst Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019