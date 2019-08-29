|
Patricia Ann Puntney
Born: July 2, 1935; in Lemont, IL
Died: August 27, 2019; in Plainfield, IL
Patricia Ann Puntney, age 84, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 at Lakewood Nursing Center in Plainfield. She was born on July 2, 1935 in Lemont, IL.
Pat is survived by her loving son, Brian (Mary Beth) Puntney of Minooka, IL; andher sister, Sally Rossmiller of Plainfield; grandchildren, Eric (Tiffany) Puntney, Nicole(Simon) Smith and Michelle (Kyle) Cracraft; great grandchildren, Owen, Aubrey and Andi Cracraft, Zachary and Oliver Puntney; nephews, Toby,Kevin, Peter and Michael Smith and niece Mary Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Frances Smith; her brothers, James R. Smith, Scott L., Smith and Bruce F. (Sandra) Smith; and her nephew, Scott Rossmiller.
Pat was a graduate of Plainfield High School, Class of 1953. She was a long time employee of Baish Excavating, Inc., a past Director of Region 13 of the National Association of Woman in Construction (NAWIC), and an active member of the Plainfield community for many years. She will be truly missed, but her legacy lives on through all those who loved and knew her.
A memorial visitation will be held TODAY, Thursday, August 29, 5:00 until 7:00PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. A private family interment will be at a later date. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 29, 2019