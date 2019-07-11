The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
New Lenox, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
New Lenox, IL
Patricia B. Czerwinski (nee Sherwood) 74, of New Lenox, passed away Tuesday, July 09, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet.

Patricia was born in Racine, WI to the late Charles E. and Berta (nee Trotter) Sherwood. Beloved wife of Edward Czerwinski; loving mother of Kerry (Matt) Carey, Steven (Kimberly) Czerwinski, and Jon Czerwinski; cherished grandmother of Ben and Katie Carey, Sloane Czerwinski, and Amelia and Henry Czerwinski; dear sister of Anne (late David) Verheyen. Patricia was active at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Lenox and a member of the church's Women's League.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated. The family will receive friends at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Lenox on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00am until time of Funeral Service at 12:00pm. Interment will be private. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on July 11, 2019
