Patricia Gant
Born: June 16, 1952
Died: May 9, 2019
Patricia Gant (Pat) was born June 16, 1952 in Joliet, Illinois and entered eternal life Thursday, May 9, 2019.
She was educated in the Joliet Township school system. For many years she worked at Walgreens as a Pharmacy Technician and Cashier. Throughout her career she encountered many people and left a long, lasting impression.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Robert Gant; sisters, Mae Jewel Gant, Loretta Myers; brother, Terry Gant, and brother-in-law, Floyd Harris, Jr.
Pat leaves to cherish and celebrate her life; her children, Michael Gant (Cicily Gant), Michele Washington (Brian Washington); sister, Opal Harris; nephew/son, Damon Gant (Allison Gant); special daughter, Carmen Carradine; grandchildren, Jakara Juggins, Jake Knox, Aaron Gant, Austin Gant, Autumn Gant; great grandchildren, London Lewis, Anari Simpson and Bryson Knox; sister-in-law, Linda Gant and a host of nieces, other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 f rom 5:00-6:00 PM at One Vision Worship Center, 2701 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL. Service at 6:00 PM, Pastor Deon D. Hayes, officiating. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815)723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on May 15, 2019