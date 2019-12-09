The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gariboldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Gariboldi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Gariboldi Obituary
Patricia Gariboldi

(nee Blaha)

Patricia Gariboldi (nee Blaha), age 89 of Joliet, passed away surrounded by her loving family December 6, 2019.

Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard, her parents John and Margie Blaha; Patricia is survived by her loving children Mary (Larry) Peceniak, Rita (Gary Hansen) Gariboldi, Mark, Lucy (Pat) McBride, Matthew (Monica), Anne (Ken) Rodgers, Ruth Gariboldi, Paula (Mark) Mey, and Joan (Barry David) Gariboldi; grandchildren Beth, Tim, Joyce, Jeanne, Eric, Owen, Lucas, Jacob, Jessica, Natalie, Mark Anthony, Kate, Irene, Audrey, Moses, Samuel, Maggie Kay, Isaac, Abigail, Ezra, Linda, and P.Jay, 16 great-grandchildren, one sister Carol Blaha; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was especially close to Joe and Sharon Gariboldi, Barbara Webb, Bobby Gariboldi, Jimmy Gariboldi, and Suzy Orr.

Patricia was a loyal and active member of St. John Vianney Church for many years and has a deep faith in God. Patricia volunteered 29 years at St. Francis of the Woods in Frankfort, IL where she raised money for missions in Brazil. Patricia will always be remembered as a steadfast wife and mother. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT, 60441.

There will be prayers at the funeral home Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. then proceeding to Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 401 Brassel Street, Lockport at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Franciscan Sisters Brazilian Missions would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -