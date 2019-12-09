|
|
Patricia Gariboldi
(nee Blaha)
Patricia Gariboldi (nee Blaha), age 89 of Joliet, passed away surrounded by her loving family December 6, 2019.
Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard, her parents John and Margie Blaha; Patricia is survived by her loving children Mary (Larry) Peceniak, Rita (Gary Hansen) Gariboldi, Mark, Lucy (Pat) McBride, Matthew (Monica), Anne (Ken) Rodgers, Ruth Gariboldi, Paula (Mark) Mey, and Joan (Barry David) Gariboldi; grandchildren Beth, Tim, Joyce, Jeanne, Eric, Owen, Lucas, Jacob, Jessica, Natalie, Mark Anthony, Kate, Irene, Audrey, Moses, Samuel, Maggie Kay, Isaac, Abigail, Ezra, Linda, and P.Jay, 16 great-grandchildren, one sister Carol Blaha; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was especially close to Joe and Sharon Gariboldi, Barbara Webb, Bobby Gariboldi, Jimmy Gariboldi, and Suzy Orr.
Patricia was a loyal and active member of St. John Vianney Church for many years and has a deep faith in God. Patricia volunteered 29 years at St. Francis of the Woods in Frankfort, IL where she raised money for missions in Brazil. Patricia will always be remembered as a steadfast wife and mother. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT, 60441.
There will be prayers at the funeral home Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. then proceeding to Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 401 Brassel Street, Lockport at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Franciscan Sisters Brazilian Missions would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 9, 2019