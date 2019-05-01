Patricia A. Harms



Patricia A. Harms "Midge" (Nee) Gropp age 88, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.



Survived by her three sons Shawn K. (Marilyn), James K. "Kevin" (Gloria) and Patrick C. Harms; grandchildren Nathan, Jaime, Hillary (Robert Snyder) and Hayden (Sophia) Harms; one brother Russell Blank. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband James E. Harms (1999); parents Edward and Valeria (Beland) Gropp; sisters Margaret Vickery and Phyllis Vickery; one brother Roy Blank.



Born in Kankakee, Illinois, living in Joliet. Member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond. Patricia was an avid Bridge player and reader. She enjoyed golfing, lively conversations and was a wonderful cook (baker). Midge will be sorely missed by her family and friends.



Funeral Services will be held, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Rd, Joliet, IL 60435. Visitation Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. As per Patricia's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers memorials to Angels Grace Hospice, 440 Quadrangle Dr., Bolingbrook, IL 60440 would be appreciated. Published in The Herald-News on May 1, 2019