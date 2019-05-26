|
|
Patricia Hawkins
(Nee Harmon)
Patricia "Patty" Hawkins (Nee Harmon), passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Age 69 years.
Survived by her husband Carl Hawkins. Sons Carl (Sherry) Hawkins and David Hawkins. Grandchildren Jessica, Hailee, Olivia, Alexis and David Schooler. Two sisters Donna (Martin) Hilton and Peggy Harmon. Five nephews, several great-nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by her parents Royce and Clara (nee Keel) Harmon.
Patty was born March 13, 1950 in Peoria, IL. She graduated from Yates High School Class of 1968. Worked for Lincoln National Insurance Company retiring in 2012. Patty enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, bowling, sewing and crafts. She was a girl scout and played the accordion.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Calrson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815)744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on May 26, 2019