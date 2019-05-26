Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Hawkins


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Hawkins Obituary
Patricia Hawkins

(Nee Harmon)

Patricia "Patty" Hawkins (Nee Harmon), passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Age 69 years.

Survived by her husband Carl Hawkins. Sons Carl (Sherry) Hawkins and David Hawkins. Grandchildren Jessica, Hailee, Olivia, Alexis and David Schooler. Two sisters Donna (Martin) Hilton and Peggy Harmon. Five nephews, several great-nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by her parents Royce and Clara (nee Keel) Harmon.

Patty was born March 13, 1950 in Peoria, IL. She graduated from Yates High School Class of 1968. Worked for Lincoln National Insurance Company retiring in 2012. Patty enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, bowling, sewing and crafts. She was a girl scout and played the accordion.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Calrson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815)744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.