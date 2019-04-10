Patricia J. Brown



Patricia J. Brown, age 84, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at Joanne's House of Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL.



Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Franklin Brown; her loving children, Beckie Winkels, Bonnie (Dave) Rogers, Bradley Brown, and Barry (Connie) Brown; her grandchildren, Stacie Flanagan, Lisa (Tim) Conforti, Scott (Kelly) Winkels, Michael Rogers, Rachel (Brian) Vollmer; and her seven great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George & Elda Fisher and brother, Richard Fisher.



Patricia was a lifelong member of the Plainfield United Methodist Church where she served on multiple committees. She managed Patal's Liquor store for over 20 years. She enjoyed going to functions and activities of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid Chicago Sports Fan and was thrilled when the Cubs finally won the World Series.



For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Pat's life, memorial donations may be made to Plainfield United Methodist Church, 15114 S. Illinois St., Plainfield, IL 60544 or Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.



Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Service, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 12:30 PM at the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dick Wisdom officiating, with visitation from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at Plainfield Township Cemetery.



For more information, please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019