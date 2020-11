I met Pat while working at Jewel Food Store in Bolingbrook. We were the crew that worked the night shift getting food trays ready for Christmas and New Year's eve. After she retired, I kept contact with her and our friendship continued to grow. She was the kindest and most loving person I had the honor of knowing. I'll miss you greatly dear friend. May God wrap you in His loving embrace.





Bonnie Gianpetro

Friend