Patricia Joan Williams-Gelatka (nee Jones)
Age 84, a lifelong resident of Lockport and Joliet, passed away on April 22, 2020, at Presence Villa Franciscan. Patricia was born December 1, 1935, the daughter of the late Edgar F. and Nellie (nee Caraway) Jones. She retired as a clerk at a nutrition store after many years of service and dedicated much of her life helping others. Pat volunteered for many years at St Joseph Hospital and with Birthright of Joliet. Pat enjoyed gardening and had a deep love for animals.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Sean Williams and Kevin Williams; grandchildren, Chris Williams and Megan Yadron (nee Williams); sister, Nancy Parini; nephew, David Parini and niece, Tammy Parini.
Preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel J. Williams; second husband, Richard Gelatka; her parents and her son, Michael Williams.
As it was Pat's request, cremation rights have been accorded. All friends and relatives are invited to a drive-thru, no contact memorial viewing for Patricia Williams-Gelatka will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. For additional instructions, please click here http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms. Upon arrival, see the funeral assistant for further direction.
The family has requested to live stream the Memorial Service of their loved one on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 7:15 p.m. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/ieg_wwwzHEg and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connections are.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020