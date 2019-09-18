|
Patricia Joyce Mitchell
Patricia Joyce Mitchell (nee Baxter), of Shorewood, formerly of Crest Hill and Lockport, passed away at the age of 68, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her home in Shorewood with her husband by her side. Patricia was born on February 25, 1951, the daughter of Bruce and Geraldine (nee Allen) Baxter. She was a graduate of Lockport Central High School, where she was very active in the band and theater, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of St. Francis. Patricia was very active in her community with several volunteer organizations. She held several positions, including Fundraiser Chair, with the Will County Humane Society, was Vice President and foster mother with Midwest Schipperke Rescue, was active in a variety of committees at First United Methodist Church in Lockport, was formerly active in theater with Bicentennial Playhouse, she acted and was stage manager with the Joliet Drama Guild, and was very involved with the Gnome Festival. When she wasn't busy volunteering in her community, Patricia could always be found with a book in her hand. She was an accomplished seamstress and was an amazing doll maker.
Patricia was a woman of many talents, who had a heart of gold. Her work at the Midwest Schipperke Rescue was so important to her that she was a loving foster mom of her six beloved rescues, Missy, Cocoa, Bear, Toby, Casey, and Leo.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 38 years, Allen R. Mitchell; her father, Bruce Baxter; two sisters, Dr. Kathleen Baxter and Cynthia (Scott) Maki; nieces and nephews, Amy (Chris) Sybrandy, Cody, Colt, and Amanda Eriksen, Jennifer (Darryl) Silvers, Christine (Shane) Vick, and Brett Lind; great nephew, Greyson Sybrandy; sisters-in-law, Linda Mankus and Carol (Dave) Lind; step mother-in-law, Helen Mitchell; and best friends, Sharon Ruffatto and Mary Cox. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, also survive.
She is preceded by her mother, Geraldine (nee Allen) Baxter (2017) and her niece, Taylor Eriksen (1992); and her husband's parents, Charles Mitchell, Jr. and Agnes Mitchell.
Visitation for Patricia Joyce Mitchell will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. As it was her request, cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Midwest Schipperke Rescue would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019