Patricia Kahn Tobin
Patricia Kahn Tobin passed away peacefully at Joliet Community Hospice on June 7, 2019 at age 87.
Preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Tobin (1983), her parents, Earl & Marie (Braun) Kahn and brother Fr. Eric Kahn, OFM.
Patricia was a dedicated elementary school teacher for thirty years with Joliet Public School District 86. She loved teaching and she especially loved her students who she treated with love and kindness always. She was a loving and jovial friend to all.
A private prayer service will be held for Patricia followed by inurnment at St. John?s Cemetery. Donations in Pat's name to the University of St. Francis, Joliet Catholic Academy and St. john the Baptist Catholic Church in Joliet will be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on June 14, 2019