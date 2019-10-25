|
Patricia Klingler
Born: January 28, 1935; in Farmington, MO
Died: October 23, 2019; in Rhinelander, WI
Patricia "Patsy" Klingler, age 84 of Rhinelander, WI passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home. She was born on January 28, 1935, in Farmington, Missouri to Chester and Nellie (Sides) Teets.
Patsy grew up in Woodbury, IL. She married David C. Klingler and together they raised their family of four sons in Joliet, IL. Later in life, Patsy moved to Rhinelander, WI to live near her son, Devin and his family.
Patsy is survived by her four sons, David (Carolyn) Klingler of Joliet, IL, Daniel (Beth) Klingler of Seneca, IL, Donald (Pamela) Klingler of Hanover, IN, and Devin (Michelle) Klingler of Pelican Lake, WI; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer, Janelle, Amanda, Ashley, Daniel Jr., Caitlin, Rockco, Markietta, David, Kyle, Kristian, Keegan, and Karly; her former husband, David Klingler of Minooka, IL; four sisters, Alta Hess, Clara Albert, Jonelle Bell, and Ruby Rankin; and three brothers, Robert, William, and John Teets. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, David, and a sister, Marjorie.
Cremation has taken place with private burial to be held in the Jewett Cemetery in Illinois at a later date. Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414 / www.carlsonfh.com) is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 25, 2019