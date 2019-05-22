|
Patricia L. Carter
PatriciaL. Carter, nee Francis; age 80; beloved wife of Ronald A. Carter; loving mother of Vicki (Scott) Scull, Daniel (Jackie) Carter, Denise (Wayne) Parchert, and Mark (Jodi) Carter; dear grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 2, specialcare giver Elizabeth Whitfield.
Visitation Thursday, May 23rd 3:00PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday 9:30 AM from Adams-Winterfield & SullivanFuneral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. S of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. JosephChurch. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 22, 2019