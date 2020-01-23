|
|
Patricia L. Kuban
Patricia "Patty" L. Kuban, nee Seybold,
age 69, of Morris, passed away peacefully at Loyola University Medical Center on January 21, 2020 with her loving family at her side.
Survived by her husband of 47 years Michael J., her daughter Stacy (Ed) Reed, her son Michael P., her granddaughter Reagan, her brothers Harvey G. (Jill) Seybold and Scott (Katy) Seybold, Aunt to Alexandra Seybold, Lauren (DJ) Beaver, Grant and Trent Seybold. Also surviving are brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents Harvey R. and Shirley (nee Seidler) Seybold.
Patty was born in Hammond, IN. She graduated from Joliet West High School. She worked as an engineer for Ameritech for many years. She loved to travel, particularly to her most magical place on Earth, Disney World, where she enjoyed spending time with family.
Patty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A visitation will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, Channahon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. In accordance with Patty's wishes, cremation will be accorded. A final resting place will be decided at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patty?s name to Grundy County We Care, Inc., 530 Bedford Road, Morris, IL 60450 would be greatly appreciated.
Due to Patty's illness, she would have benefited from a kidney transplant, and in her memory, she would wish for all to consider organ donation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home in Joliet
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020