Patricia Levandowski
Born: September 15, 1938
Died: October 2, 2019
Patricia Levandowski, (nee Borio) age 81, born September 15, 1938, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home with family by her side.
Survived by her loving husband of 56 years Jerome Levandowski; two daughters Mary Kay Kunke and Ann T. Star (Matthew Karales, Jr. - fianc ), three sons Joseph Henry Levandowski, Lawrence Martin Levandowski, and Michael Anthony Levandowski.
Grandchildren, Allison Marie Kunke, Benjamin Anthony Kunke, Jeffrey Jerome Star, McCauley Rose Star, Jessica Mae Provance, Lawrence Martin Levandowski, Jr, Luke Levandowski, and Marissa Levandowski; and great-grandchildren, Caleb Provance and Callie Provance.
Also survived by her sisters Rose Mary Brennan and Kathleen "Kay" (Roger) Larrick and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Rose Mary (McCauley) Borio; brother Francis G. Borio; two sisters Mary Lou (Harold) Dunbar and JoAnn (Kenneth) Stukel.
Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. After raising her children she substitute taught at parochial and public schools, primarily at St. Francis Academy. She was loved by many of her students. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Francis Academy and earned her BA from College of St. Francis. Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her flowers, her birds, being outdoors on the deck and her winter trips to Florida with her husband. Pat was always kind to the poor and humbled. She was a devout Catholic.
Funeral from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, Saturday October 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Patrick Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.
Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-7 p.m.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019