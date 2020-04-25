|
Patricia Louise Sieger
Age 91, of Lockport, IL passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 15, 1928, in Joliet to the late Gilbert and Evelyn (Schultz) Teufer. Patricia was a lifetime area resident and a graduate of Plainfield High School.
She married Ellsworth Sieger in 1952 and to this union they were blessed with six children who were raised in a loving Christian home.
Beloved mother of Jean (Dennis) Hines of St. Louis, MO, Becky (Tim) Beezhold of Cedar Lake, IN, Helen (Gary) Ludwig of Diamond, IL, Cynthia (Chris) Andersen of Alberta, Canada, Beverly Lollar of Wilmington, IL and Philip (Gloria) Sieger of Plainfield, IL. She was a loving and devoted grandmother of 16 a proud great-grandmother of 22 and a great great-grandmother of one. Also surviving are her brother, Wayne Teufer of Lockport, IL and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband of 49 years, Ellsworth, she is also preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Doris Westhoff and Don Tuefer; a granddaughter and a great-grandson.
A devout Christian, Pat thoroughly enjoyed spreading the good word telling Bible stories to children through her work with Child Evangelism Fellowship for many years. She was a faithful member of Stonehill Bible Church.
Due to current circumstances a Memorial Service to honor Patricia will be live-streamed on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/cmVl8qtA1JA and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers, and connection are.
For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or express your condolences.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020