Patricia Lynn Adler



(nee Gentile)



Patricia Lynn "Patty" Adler (nee Gentile), age 54, passed away unexplainably on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Patty was born August 15, 1964 in Joliet, and was a proud graduate of Elwood School and Saint Francis Academy (JCA). She previously worked at Union National Bank, First National Bank of Wilmington, St. Patrick's School in Joliet and a number of doctor offices, most recently for Dr. Mary Monaco as an office assistant and billing clerk.



Patty is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 34 glorious years, Joseph "Jay" L. Adler III; mother to Jennifer (Vince Maugeri) Adler, Joseph L. (Elisabeth) Adler IV and Jonathan (Amber) Adler; loving Nana to Joseph V., Caleb, Charlotte and Mila. She is also survived by her father, Frank Gentile; aunts, Rose McGuire and Beverly Bellos; brothers, Dave (Jennifer), Sam (Annette), Mike (Donna) and Jim (Karen); in-laws, Dan Adler, Teddy (Ray) Finney, Jackie (Sam) Tucci, Chris (Lori) Adler, and Joanne Adler; and an abundance of nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn (nee Gierich) Gentile; sister, Sharon Becker; mother-in-law, Jodie (nee Biddle) Adler; father-in-law, Joe Adler; and brother-in-law, Mike Adler.



With 15 years of involvement in the of Joliet, assisting in the raising of many thousands of dollars, Patty served as Co-Chair, Team Captain, Team Leader Mentor and Event Leadership Team Member; all in the memory of her mother, sister, brother-in-law and too many others to FUND A CURE. She was selected to attend the National Leadership Conference.



She cherished being involved in her children's lives as room mom, lunchroom cook, team mom, volleyball coach, school secretary, Parent/Teacher Organization President, Parent Board Member, Great America trip driver, tailgate organizer and concertgoer. She was recognized for her service with the Council of Catholic Women Woman of the Year Award and the Sr. Anna Marie Becker Outstanding Service to JCA Award. She was also the main reason Jay recently received the Member of the Year Service Award from the Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties. Her favorite activities included, spoiling her grandchildren, date day with her husband, chocolate, boating, Wheel of Fortune, Dr. Mario, bird feeder watching, shopping, beaches and sunsets, but not always in that order.



Patty had a smile and kind personality that lit up the room and welcomed all to immediate friendship, eventually becoming "Aunt Party" to all. One friend summed it up well, "The Cheerleader, the Greeter, One of the Guys, One of the Girls, Life of the Party, Total Firecracker, and Everyone's favorite sister/ aunt/ friend all rolled up into one." Patty's final act of kindness was to donate her kidneys, liver, lungs and loving heart.



A Celebration of Patty's Life and Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 710 W. Marion Street, Joliet, IL 60436. A luncheon (Patty Fest) will follow immediately after Mass.



In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the of Joliet, 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 or Joliet Catholic Academy 1200 N. Larkin Avenue, Joliet, IL 60435



www.jca-online.org/development.



Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from May 3 to May 5, 2019