Patricia McFedries
Born: July 29, 1930; in Bloomington, IL
Died: September 14, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Patricia "Pat" McFedries (nee Crawford), age 90, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with her daughters at her side.
Preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" McFedries (2000), her parents Josephine & Eugene Crawford, siblings Geraldine, Marian, Eugene, Robert and Jacqueline and her dear friend Millie Kerr.
Survived by her daughters; Vicki Pelton, Debbi (Gary) Sundquist and Sue (Greg) Bouchard, grandchildren; Carrie Pelton, Casey (Ryan) Sester, Stephanie (Jerry) Green, Stacey (Brian) Hertzman, Lindsay (Tim) Anderson, and Dustin Bouchard, great grandchildren; Nina Gregor, Tessa Green, Zach Green, Grant Hertzmann, Brynn Hertzmann, Kyan Anderson, Ryker Anderson, Ryan Sester, Nolan Sester and Ashlyn Sester.
Pat was born in Bloomington, IL on July 29, 1930. She attended St. Patrick's Grade School and Trinity High School. She moved to Joliet where she raised her family and was very involved in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren's activities.
Pat was the best stay at home mom ever. Her daughter's friends, especially Kathy Hedman (nee Downs) were like children of her own. Pat was the neighborhood mom, whatever you needed, she was there to provide it, dinner, a ride, sleepovers or just a place to hang out, her home was your home.
Pat was a proud hands on grandmother and great grandmother, having rocked and soothed every grandchild earned her the name "baby Whisperer". Upon learning of her first-born grandchildren, she was thrilled to find out that they would be twin girls and later after three more granddaughters she finally got her one and only grandson, Dustin. She never forgot a birthday or anything important. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, Sunday lunches and movies, Saturday morning donut delivery, "Nonie with Donies", heading to one of the grandkids sporting events, school programs or simply babysitting as needed, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Following the graduation of her children from high school, Pat went to work for Burla and Associates and retired after 35 years. Pat and her husband Jack loved to travel, making three trips to Scotland (Jack's native land), Memphis, Texas, Las Vegas, Colorado and more. Retirement for Pat only made her busier, she volunteered for Rialto and St. Joseph Hospital, exercised with the Paulites and was constantly on the go with friends.
Whether she was called Mom, Pat, Patsy, Nonie, Grandma, Ahma or Grandma Jelly Bean she was so proud to have lived to see 4 generations. Pat was kind to the bone, she never met a stranger, she worked hard, lived well, loved hard, she was the glue that held her family together and she will be immensely missed by all who knew and loved her.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at Joliet Area Community Hospice, especially Mary, Marjorie, Debbie, Nadia and Brandon and to Pat's granddaughter Stacey, your kindness, patience and professionalism were deeply appreciated during this difficult time.
Per Pat's request, cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.
Private family services were held.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be most appreciated.
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan, IL, www.forsythegouldfh.com