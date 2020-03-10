The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:45 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Ambrose Church in Crest Hill
1711 Burry Circle
Crest Hill, IL
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:15 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
23060 W Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL
View Map

Patricia O'Connor


1954 - 2020
Patricia O'Connor Obituary
Patricia O'Connor

Patricia O'Connor, age 65, passed away on March 7, 2020.

Patricia is survived by her husband, of 27 years, Charles O'Connor; Her step-children Terri (Mike) Pina, Michael O'Connor, and Tracy O'Connor; Step-Grandchildren Kendall Tiller, and Zackery Tiller; Brother, Stephen Pomykala; Nieces, Kristin Pomykala, and Heather (Tim) Christensen; Grand-nieces Sofie, and Sigrun; and Grand-nephews Eddison, Heath and Warden.

Preceeded in death by her parents Stephen and Lorraine Pomykala; her step-father, Larry Brown; and her nephew Michael Pomykala.

Patricia, also known as Patty in her younger years, was best known for her great fondness of NASCAR. She was a big fan of throwing large parties for her family during holidays and birthdays. Patricia also enjoyed spending time at the slots at the casino. As a child she spent a lot of time at Electric Park in Plainfield skating with her brother Stephen.

A visitation for Patricia O'Connor will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Rd, from 4 p.m. To 8 p.m. The following day, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, there will a short visitation in the morning from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with chapel prayers being held at 10:45 a.m. then driving in procession to Saint Ambrose Church in Crest Hill for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery following Mass. Obituary and tribute wall for Patricia O'Connor at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
