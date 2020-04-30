The Herald-News Obituaries
Patricia Okolowitz


1930 - 2020
Patricia Okolowitz Obituary
Patricia A. Okolowitz

Age 89 years, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Lakewood Nursing and Rahab Center.

She was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on May 5, 1930 and a long-time Joliet resident. Member of the Messiah Lutheran Church.

Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth G. Okolowitz (2009) and her parents, Joseph and Irene (nee Sigmond) Stanek.

Survived by her adopted family, Joel (Kathy) DeLucio, Theresa Mejia and Karen Rebuehr.

Private funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home in Joliet with Pastor Kurt Hoover officiating. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park I.

Memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 30, 2020
