Patricia Pomeroy
Patricia Pomeroy, age 86, our beloved mother and friend to many, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Thursday, October 13, 2019. Pat was a loving mother, successful businesswoman and a mentor to many. Her arms and heart were always open to those in need.
Patricia is survived by her beloved children James (Christine) Boharski, Joseph (Alena) Boharski, and Connie Bowen; dear sister Pamela (Todd) Greenberg; 8 cherished grandchildren Alisa (Ted) Friedley, Steven (Karin) Morse, Steven Richards, Paul Boharski, Thomas Boharski, Amanda Boharski, Lauren (Reilly) McDermott and Mark Bowen; 4 great grandchildren Shilah, Hannah, Christian and Ella; former husband James Boharski Sr. also numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Marian Pomeroy; sons Thomas, Daniel and John Boharski; and her second husband David Delfer.
Family and friends, when asked to come up with one word when they thought of Pat, the response was "Only one word?" and the following: Love, dedication, classy, sincere, wonderful, beautiful, accepting, unconditional, regal, strong, lovable, patient, stubborn, loving, unconditionally loving (sister), humorous, gracious, amicable, magnificent, Chicago, altruistic, funny, amazing, warmth, mother, amusing, trust, compassionate, formidable, generous, mentor, alluring, elegant, compelling, present, sweet, inclusive, welcoming, Yugen, and Gift from God.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2pm - 8pm with a service at 6 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W Renwick Rd, Plainfield IL 60544. Cremation rites to be accorded. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Pat's favorite charity, () would be appreciated. (www.anderson-goodale.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019