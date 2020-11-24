Patricia Rose Kelly
Born: February 25, 1946; in Joliet, IL
Died: November 20, 2020; in Wilmington, IL
Age 74 of Wilmington passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home.
Born February 25, 1946 in Joliet, Patricia was a daughter of Robert and Harriet (nee Beebe) Alexander. She was raised and educated in Joliet, and graduated from Joliet Central High School. Patricia married Donald Eugene Kelly, and were blessed with five children. She devoted her life to being a loving wife and mother, and later took great joy in being a grandma and great-grandma. Patricia enjoyed going to casinos and playing bingo, traveling with her husband, and loved going to McDonalds for two apple pies for a dollar.
Survivors include two children: Donald (Bonni) Kelly of Wilmington and Tina (David) Gombosi of Monroe, Wisconsin; five grandchildren: Austin (Ashley) Kelly of Woodridge, Dustin and Ashley Kelly, both of Wilmington, Kimberly (Dustin) Helgestad of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Chase Gombosi (Karissa Studer) of Lakewood, Colorado; two great grandchildren: Henry and Harper Helgestad; three brothers: Jack (Stevie) Alexander of Crest Hill, Donald (the late Delores) Alexander of Wilmington, and Charles (Pam) Alexander of Arizona; several nieces and nephews, and two grandpuppies: Ashes and Gaby.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, three children: Donald, Jr., Tracy Lynn, and Kimberly Ann; one granddaughter, Skylar Marie, and six brothers and sisters: Robert Alexander, Eunice Loomis, Barbara Meyer, William Alexander, John Alexander, and Thelma Grzincic.
A private family visitation will be held, and cremation rites will be accorded. Patricia will be laid to rest with her husband and daughter at Woodlawn Memorial Park I in Joliet at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made as gifts in Patricia's memory to the American Cancer Society
.Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book, upload photographs, and share Patricia's memorial page by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com
Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington (815) 476-2181.