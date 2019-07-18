|
|
Patricia Schanks
Patricia (Pat) E. Schanks (nee Sheahan), age 82 of Bolingbrook passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13 with friends and family by her side.
Pat had five sons with the late Robert Schanks, former Bolingbrook Mayor (1968-1973).
Loving sister to Edward (Bud) Francis Sheahan (Carol)Cherished Mother of Jeff (Pam), Jerry (Donna), Tim (Kathy), Joel and Dan.Devoted Grandmother of 12 and Great Grandmother of 5. She was the fond Aunt of many.
Pat was a lifelong resident of Bolingbrook and served her community in many capacities over the years.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 10th at the Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook, Illinois 60490. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the Memorial Service at 7 p.m. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Pat's name, to Joliet Area Community Hospice House at 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.
Published in The Herald-News from July 18 to July 19, 2019