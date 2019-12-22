|
|
Patricia Tezak
Patricia Tezak (nee Baranak), age 67, at rest on Thursday, December 19, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Jim Tezak; loving daughter Amy (Kevin) Modzelewski; grandsons, Andrew and Matthew Modzelewski; sister, Lisa (Bob) Smith of Fort Myers, Florida; sister-in-law, Char (the late Pat) O'Connor of Arcadia, Florida; and sister-in-law, Pam (the late Tom) Tezak.
Preceded in death by her parents, Barnard Baranak and Rosalie Meyer; sister-in-law, Bev Briese; and brothers-in-law, Terry Briese and Tom Tezak.
Patricia graduated from Joliet West High School class of 1970. She then went on to graduate from the University of St. Francis class of 1980, earning her Bachelor's Degree in education. Pat was an English teacher at Lincoln-way East High School from 1980 until her retirement in 2001.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name to JOHA or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Per Pat's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Obituary and tribute wall for Patricia Tezak at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 22, 2019