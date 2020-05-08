Patrick D. Rumchak"Pat", age 77, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Joliet, living in Lockport most of his life and enjoyed spending time in Northern Wisconsin. Retired from Citgo Refinery in 2008 after over 50 years of dedicated service.Pat was an avid sports fan, Green Bay Packers fan, outdoorsman, loved fishing and a member of the Phelps Snowmobile Club. He was very involved with his children and their many sporting activities, baseball, hockey, had a passion for youth sports, was a devoted coach at Reed School but above else cherished spending time with his family was his greatest joy.Preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Ann Stefanich (1993); parents, Vito and Mildred (Nee Morrison) Rumchak.Survived by his four children, Timothy Rumchak, Keith (Tracy), Alicia (Jon) Ankus and Ryan (Jessica) Rumchak; Grandchildren, Zachery, Kyle, Haley, Brandon, Hadley and Gabe Rumchak; two brothers, William (Carol) and Jim (Nancy) Rumchak; two sisters, Sharon (Bill) Lauer and Jean (David) Janes; former spouse, Denise Rumchak. Numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends, and devoted caretakers also survive.Services and Burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery will be privately held with only his immediate family in attendance.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when social distancing is not required.