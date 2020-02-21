|
|
Patrick E. Ryan
Patrick E. Ryan, "Irish" "Fuzz" "Young Ryan", age 61, of Joliet, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, surrounded by his loving wife and lifelong friend, Don Strle.
Pat was born in Joliet, the son of the late Eugene and Jeanette (Foley) Ryan, he was a lifelong resident. He is a graduate of St. Patrick Grade School, Class of 1972, Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1976, attended Northern IL University for three years then received his Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the College of St. Francis in 1980. He was formerly employed by the Joliet Herald News and WJOL/WCCQ as an Ad Executive, the Bugle and Enterprise Newspapers in Plainfield as their Ad Director, and most recently, the Plainfield Chamber of Commerce as Director of Membership.
Pat was a longtime St. Patrick Grade School 8th Grade basketball coach along with his good friend, Pat Paul. He was a lifelong, die-hard Cub fan and season ticket holder for 34 years. One of the happiest moments was the Cubs victory during the 2016 World Series. Pat was an avid Joliet Catholic Sports fan and "The" Ohio State Buckeyes Football. Mike Menozzi (Pat's lifelong friend), with assistance from Pat, developed Jolietcatholicfootball.com. As everyone may know, Pat was dedicated to his daily 3:00 a.m. workout regimen. He thoroughly enjoyed his Sunday afternoon golf foursome with Larry, Larry and Jerry, and the many Joliet Park District Softball and Basketball teams that he was part of.
Pat is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Debi (Phillips) Ryan of Joliet; his two children, Sarah (Mickey) Owano of Joliet and Jim (Jackie) Kinney of Channahon; four grandchildren, Kaleb and Peyton Owano, (always remember what Grampie said, "I will hold you forever until I cannot hold you any more"), and John and Emily Kinney; his sister, Mary Jane Pluth of Joliet; and his in-laws, Roger and Linda Phillips of Shorewood, Lee (the late Jim) Ryan of Joliet, and Lori (the late Mick) Ryan of Joliet; nieces and nephews, Allison (Demetris) Anderson, Lisa Tate, Tracy (Rich) Chapman, Sue (Andy) Runde, Dan (Sherry) Pluth, Jayme (Mike) Zobel, Larry (Chris) Ryan, Jim (Beth) Ryan, Shelly (Tom) Felkins, Jocelyn Pluth, Melany, Miles, and Mason Phillips; as well as many cousins, friends and his canine companion, Bailey.
He is preceded by his parents; siblings, Jim Ryan and Mick Ryan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George Daniel and Pam Phillips; and his nephew, Roger "Rogie" Phillips, Jr.
Visitation for Patrick E. Ryan will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, February 24, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus for Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020