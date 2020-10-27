Patrick Gierich
Patrick Ivan "Pat" Gierich, age 72, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, with his loving family by his side.
Born March 17, 1948 in Joliet, he was the son of Harold and Naomi (Kitson) Gierich. He served his country with the United States Army from 1966-68 during the Vietnam War and was a two time recipient of the Purple Heart Award. Pat was a proud member of Laborer's Local #75 for 30 years, and after retiring from the union, worked as a driver for Toures Landscaping Company for 10 years.
Pat was a loving and devoted husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved his grandchildren dearly, and the sound of their Papa's voice made all their hearts melt. He had a smile that would light up a room. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 46 years, Nancy J. (Strysik) Gierich; three loving daughters, Dana Michele (Bryon) Adamson of Joliet, Dawn Marie (William) Carey in Arizona, and Tara Nicole (William) McDonald of Plainfield; six adoring grandchildren, Juliana and Annalyse Carey, Claire Adamson, and Carly, Brooke, and William McDonald; one brother, Roger (Jackie) Gierich; one sister, Myrna (Donald) Fier; numerous nieces and nephews; and last but not least, his faithful companion, Brody.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Roy Sevier; and one niece, Shelly Anderson.
Visitation for Pat Gierich will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Face masks will be required, social distancing will be practiced, and attendance will be limited to 25 persons at a time.
Funeral services will be private but the family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Friday, October 30, at 11:30 a.m. Please click on this link (https://youtu.be/E7cWLa8OzpY
) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.
Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the United States Army.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com