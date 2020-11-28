1/1
Patrick M. Gardner Jr.
1936 - 2020
Patrick M. Gardner, Jr.

Born: January 27, 1936; in Joliet, IL

Died: November 10, 2020; in San Antonio, TX

Patrick "Pat" M. Gardner, Jr., age 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Pat was born on January 27, 1936, in Joliet, Illinois, to parents, Patrick M. Gardner, Sr. and Mary S. Patrick. He graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1954 and then served in the United States Army; Pat was honorably discharged in 1961. Pat married his childhood sweetheart, Sandra Jane Stratton, his wife of 55 years, in Morris, Illinois in 1961. Upon earning a B.B.A. in Management from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, Pat began his 35-year career with the Ralston Purina Company. During his career he held many positions, which required relocation to St. Louis, Missouri; Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Germantown, Tennessee and Plano, Texas, where he and Sandra lived for over 34 years. In 2016, Pat moved to San Antonio, Texas where he resided at The Village of Incarnate Word.

He loved his family, friends, and traveling to Europe, especially to Germany where he and Sandra returned again and again. Pat also enjoyed woodworking, studying history and was a voracious reader. Anyone who knew Pat, enjoyed his quick wit and wry sense of humor.

Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra J. Gardner; his parents, Mary S. and Patrick Maurice Gardner, Sr.; his siblings, June Oberlin, Mary Joy "Tippy" Moffatt, and Roy "Mick" Gardner. Patrick is survived by daughter, Lori Harn (nee Gardner), her husband Mikal Harn, their daughter Abigail Harn of San Antonio, Texas; son, Jeff Gardner, and his wife Caroline Grahmann Gardner of Houston, Texas; sister Colleen Baloy of Joliet, Illinois.

A private service for family members will be held at Porter Loring funeral home located at 1101 McCullough Avenue, San Antonio, Texas, 78212 on Monday, December 7th at 12:15 p.m. followed by a graveside service with military honors at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery located at 1520 Harry Wurzbach in San Antonio, Texas, 78209. If you wish to view the service, it will be live-streamed. - through www.porterloring.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Village at Incarnate Word.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY, 1101 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212 - (210) 227-8221


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
