Patrick E. SweeneyAge 80, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.Beloved husband of EveLynn "Diane" Sweeney (Tromp); loving step-father of Christopher, Craig (Darlene), Keith (Linda), and Kenneth (Tera) Carlson; cherished grand-father of Matthew, Ethan, Avery, Sarah, Anna, EveLynn Carlson; dear brother of John, Dennis, Michael, and Peggy Sweeney.He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Virginia Sweeney (Schofield) and siblings, Timothy Sweeney, Diane Johnson, and Barbara Hofsteader; devoted father of John, Edward, and Thomas Sweeney.Patrick served his country proudly in the United States Army. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, step-father, grandfather, and brother who will always be remembered and never forgotten.Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family.In lieu of flowers, donations to NAWS Shelter, 9981 190th St., Mokena, IL. 60448 would be appreciated.Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.