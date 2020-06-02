Patrick Sweeney
Patrick E. Sweeney

Age 80, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Beloved husband of EveLynn "Diane" Sweeney (Tromp); loving step-father of Christopher, Craig (Darlene), Keith (Linda), and Kenneth (Tera) Carlson; cherished grand-father of Matthew, Ethan, Avery, Sarah, Anna, EveLynn Carlson; dear brother of John, Dennis, Michael, and Peggy Sweeney.

He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Virginia Sweeney (Schofield) and siblings, Timothy Sweeney, Diane Johnson, and Barbara Hofsteader; devoted father of John, Edward, and Thomas Sweeney.

Patrick served his country proudly in the United States Army. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, step-father, grandfather, and brother who will always be remembered and never forgotten.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to NAWS Shelter, 9981 190th St., Mokena, IL. 60448 would be appreciated.

Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 2, 2020.
