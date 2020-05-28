Patrick Thomas Linden
Patrick Thomas Linden

Age 64, of Coal City, IL formerly of Villa Park, IL passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in The Herald-News on May 28, 2020.
