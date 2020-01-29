The Herald-News Obituaries
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Dennis Church
1214 S. Hamilton St.
Lockport, IL
View Map
Inurnment
Following Services
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Paul A. Meyers

Paul A. Meyers Obituary
Paul A. Meyers

"Murph", age 90, late of Lockport, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Joliet, lifelong area resident. Member of Joliet Carpenters Local Union 174, St. Dennis Church, where he was a choir member and faithful lector for Mass and member of Joliet Kiwanis Club. A proud United States Army Veteran.

Preceded in death by one son, Michael Meyers; parents, Albert and Jessie (Badino) Meyers; two brothers, Edward and Albert Meyers; two sisters, Norma Delrose and Marge "Sis" Hoffman.

Survived by his wife, Barbara A. (Lombardo) Meyers; two children, Paul Meyers and LuAnn Gonsoulin; five grandchildren, Amanda Joy Meyers, Nicole Gonsoulin, Ronald (Gina) Gonsoulin III, Heather (Daniel) Doe and Tony Meyers; great grandchildren, Ian, Grace, Noah, DJ and Derick.

Per Paul's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.

A memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12:00noon at St. Dennis Church 1214 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL., 60441. Immediately following Mass inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441.

Family and friends can sign the online guestbook at www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 29, 2020
