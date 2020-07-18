1/
Paul B. Stoxen
1925 - 2020
Paul B. Stoxen

Paul B. Stoxen, of Lockport, passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Age 95 years. He was born in Rockford, IL. Feb. 17, 1925 to Paul and Bertha (Bennett) Stoxen

Survived by his loving wife of 23 years Betty M. Stoxen (nee Dorow), two sons Douglas Stoxen and James Stoxen. A step-daughter Judith (Gary) Bright. A granddaughter Paige Stoxen and step-grandchildren Mark Bright, Colleen Liace and Sara (Michael) Kahne. Step great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Madison, Carson Kahne.

Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Bertha Stoxen, his loving wife Lydia M. Stoxen (nee Porter) and one loving sister Marjorie Salstrom.

Paul was a proud Navy Veteran serving during W.W. II. Paul was a respected chiropractor for over 50 yrs, his professionalism was to help you whether in his office or someone he met. Member of Joliet Masonic Lodge #175 A.F & A.M., Paul was a very active and prominent member with the Medina Shriner Temple where he was a member since 1956. Paul's additional Masonic memberships include National Caravan of El Hajj - Chicago Caravanserai No. 1, Shriners Hospital for Children, Royal Order of Jesters, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Joliet Shrine Club and was also the founder of the Highlander Band. Paul sponsored over 1,500 children into the Shriners Hospital for Children during his lifetime. Paul loved his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making many new friends and telling jokes. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching baseball, travelling, taking cruises and supporting the Shriners organization and events. Member of First Presbyterian Church in Joliet.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquiust-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, July 22 at 12:00 P.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to Shriners Hospital for Children or First Presbyterian Church will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until time of services. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com



Published in The Herald-News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
