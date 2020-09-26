Paul Benjamin Gorman



Paul Benjamin Gorman, 86, passed away on September 15, 2020 at his home in San Diego. His wife of 64 years, Patricia died in August 2018. Pat and Paul have two sons, Mark Gorman of West Chester, Ohio (Beverly), and David Gorman of Crystal Lake, Illinois (Cathy) and four grandchildren: Kyle, Sarah, Ryan and Kevin.



Paul and Pat were natives of the Joliet, Illinois area. Paul worked for many years at Sears. They raised their sons in New Lenox, Illinois. In 1985 they left the Midwest to reside in San Diego, a place of happy memories and fine weather. They lived in San Diego as newlyweds when Paul was in the Navy during the mid-1950's and sought to return there. While in San Diego, Paul worked in retail and became a real estate agent for a time. Paul and Pat were active for many years in Toastmasters. Eventually he and Pat fully retired and Paul spent many hours creating newsletters for various organizations including their church and Pat's quilt guild. He was a talented artist and loved to dabble on the computer with graphics and text.



Paul was a gentle and loving man, a terrific husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and helpful neighbor. To know him was to love him! He was a lifelong football fan and rooted for the Chicago Bears.



An honor service at Miramar National Cemetery will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's honor to St. David Episcopal food pantry: 5050 Milton Street San Diego 92110.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store