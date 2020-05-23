Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul C. VanYperen, Sr



Paul C. VanYperen, Sr of Plainfield Friday, May 15, peacefully at home. Paul attended Lockport Twp. High School and was employed by Sonoco/Greif for over 25 yrs. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Mazur), a son, Paul, Jr. (Christina), two daughters, Angela and Beverly, a step-daughter, Brianna Vega(Adam) and 7 grandchildren, and a sister, Barbara Altenhoff (George)



Arrangements are private per family





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store