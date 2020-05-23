Paul C. VanYperen Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul C. VanYperen, Sr

Paul C. VanYperen, Sr of Plainfield Friday, May 15, peacefully at home. Paul attended Lockport Twp. High School and was employed by Sonoco/Greif for over 25 yrs. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Mazur), a son, Paul, Jr. (Christina), two daughters, Angela and Beverly, a step-daughter, Brianna Vega(Adam) and 7 grandchildren, and a sister, Barbara Altenhoff (George)

Arrangements are private per family


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved