Paul E. Loomis
On Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 , Paul E. Loomis, loving father of four children, passed away at age 66 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Paul was born on March 4th, 1954 in Joliet, Illinois to Dwayne and Jean (Coveny) Loomis.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman, Eagle Scout, and veteran. He was known for his quick wit, and his kind and loving spirit. Paul worked at Caterpillar as a welder for many years and held various management positions for local logistics & chemical companies. Before retiring he worked as caretaker for the Goose Lake club in Morris, IL for 7 years.
Paul served in the United States Army. Stationed at Ft. Hood Texas as a Turret Repairmen and later Artillery Maintenance Foreman, for the 124th Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Armored Division "HELL ON WHEELS" FORSCOM. 1973-1976. Army National Guard 1988-1990 and worked as Bridge Crewman, Combat Engineer, and NBC Defense. He was involved with aiding victims of the Plainfield tornado in 1990. Paul reached the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother Jean Loomis (Coveny) father Dwayne Loomis, step mother Eunice Loomis (Alexander, and his son James Loomis.
He is survived by his 3 children Jason (Amanda) Loomis, Joe Loomis, and Erin Loomis. His grandchildren Sarah Loomis, and Jack Loomis. His brothers and sisters, Mark (Rose) Loomis, Brian (Sue) Loomis Greg Loomis, Pat (Roseanne) Loomis, Kathy (Tom) Hutten, Carole (John) Butler, Timothy (David) Loomis. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Operation Home Front.
Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors TBA.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory in Joliet.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM
