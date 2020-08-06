1/1
Paul E. McIntosh
1943 - 2020
Paul E. McIntosh

Born: February 17, 1943; in Normal, IL

Died: August 2, 2020; in Diamond, IL

Age 77 of Diamond, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, August 2, 2020 at his home.

Born February 17, 1943 in Normal, Illinois, Paul Eugene was a son of Herman and Mary Elizabeth (Thomas) McIntosh. He was raised and educated in Hamilton County and graduated from McLeansboro Township High School with the Class of 1960. Paul was inducted into the United States Army in December of 1964 and honorably served stateside, as well as in Germany. On March 15, 1969, Paul married Sherry Campbell in Alton, Illinois, and together they lived many years in Verona, Illinois before retiring to Diamond. Paul worked as a Lab Technician and retired from Lyondell Basell in 2004 after 28 years of service. He enjoyed meeting new people and after retiring enjoyed traveling with tour groups sponsored by the Mazon State Bank. Paul loved hanging out at the Feed Bag Restaurant in Mazon and was always up for a hot cup of coffee and interesting conversation. He was always up to date on local news and current affairs, and knew everything that was going on in the world of sports.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry McIntosh of Diamond, three children: Kendall (Lori) McIntosh of Raymore, Missouri, Tymara (David) Ehrler of Norton, Ohio, and Alana (Joshua) Doss of New Lenox, Illinois; ten grandchildren: Victoria (Richard) Pintar, Audrey, Olivia, and Abigail McIntosh, Matthew, Ryan, Jacob, Tyler, and Colten Ehrler, and Aidan Doss; one sister-in-law, Donita (Dan) Marciniec of Elgin, Illinois, and one nephew, Scott McIntosh of Las Vegas, Nevada, who was like a son to Paul.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brother, George (Star) McIntosh, mother-in-law, Nadine (Louis) Duay, father-in-law, Hershel Campbell, and brother-in-law, Rex Campbell.

Per Paul's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service will be held at a later date, when inurnment with full military honors will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.

Preferred memorials in lieu of flowers may be made as gifts in Paul's memory to Faith Baptist Church of Goose Lake in Morris, Illinois, or to the charity of the donor's choosing.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, or share Paul's memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/obituary/Paul-McIntosh

Cremation services and memorial arrangements are being made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. In Coal City, Illinois (815) 634-2125.


Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
REEVES FUNERAL HOME
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
(815) 634-2125
