Paul J. Valek



Born: January 31, 1950



Died: June 26, 2019



Paul J. Valek, 69, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center after a battle with cancer.



He was born on January 31, 1950 in Joliet, IL, the son of the late Peter and Ann (Hertko) Valek. He married Elizabeth Scott in Jacksonville, IL in 1998 and she survives.



Paul worked for the State of IL Department of Human Services, retiring in 2004. He loved to write, play, and perform music for people. He published a CD with him singing and playing all the instrumentals titled. "Each Day With You". He played with a band called Tapestry in the Jacksonville area. Paul and his wife Elizabeth enjoyed spending time at their second home on the Columbia River in Oregon.



Besides his wife Elizabeth, he is survived by his children; Megan (Brett) Kitterman of Austin, TX and Anicka Valek of Murrayville, IL, his other children; Rachel (Lane) Tendick of



grandchildren; siblings, Peter (Judy) Valek, Bernard (Elba) Valek, and Ray (Jeanette) Valek; and many neices, nephews, great-neices, great-nephews, and great-great nephews and neices.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by many loved aunts and uncles.



Arrangements are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Homes, 505 E. Allen, Springfield. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm at the funeral home. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PBS, NPR, , or the . Published in The Herald-News on July 10, 2019