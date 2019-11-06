|
Paul M. Marchio
Paul M. Marchio, Age 63 years, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at home.
He was born in Joliet on February 3, 1956 and a life-long resident. He retired as a Warehouse Manager. Paul was known as an avid football fan.
Preceded in death by his mother, Carol (nee Mickelson) Marchio (2002).
Survived by his father, Bruno Marchio; his brother and sister, David Marchio and Lori (Tim) O'Brien; his nephew, Michael (Michelle) O'Brien and his great-niece, Grace Katherine O'Brien;
Several cousins also survive.
Visitation for Paul M. Marchio will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM.
Entombment Woodlawn Memorial Park I.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019