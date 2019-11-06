The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Paul M. Marchio


1956 - 2019
Paul M. Marchio Obituary
Paul M. Marchio

Paul M. Marchio, Age 63 years, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at home.

He was born in Joliet on February 3, 1956 and a life-long resident. He retired as a Warehouse Manager. Paul was known as an avid football fan.

Preceded in death by his mother, Carol (nee Mickelson) Marchio (2002).

Survived by his father, Bruno Marchio; his brother and sister, David Marchio and Lori (Tim) O'Brien; his nephew, Michael (Michelle) O'Brien and his great-niece, Grace Katherine O'Brien;

Several cousins also survive.

Visitation for Paul M. Marchio will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM.

Entombment Woodlawn Memorial Park I.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
