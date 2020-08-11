Paul Martinucci
Age 64, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital after a courageous fight with a lingering illness.
Paul did many things throughout his entrepreneurial career. The business ventures he was most proud of and enjoyed were his part-ownership in Cerlo wire company, being a mortgage broker, his partnership in the Woodhill Group that did major land development in Monee, and designing and building the Midwest Hyperbaric Clinic in Bolingbrook.
He was a graduate of Joliet West High School and Illinois State University School of Business. Paul was a good hearted, fun loving guy who enjoyed snow skiing and hunting in his youth, and later the skill of sport shooting.
He was a member of the Oak Park Sportsman's Club and the Alano Club of Joliet.
Preceded in death by his mother, Livia (nee Vezzani) Martinucci; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Eileen McDermott, and his sister-in-law and good buddy, Sharon McDermott.
Survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Nancy (nee McDermott) Martinucci; his father, Dr. August Martinucci; his brother, August "Gus" (Patricia) Martinucci II; his brothers and sisters-in law, Dan (Deb) McDermott, Ed (Bobbie) McDermott and Paul (Karen) McDermott; his aunt Rose Scanlon and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Per Paul's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Paul's life will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm until time of service at 4:00 pm.
Per Covid-19 guidelines, everyone attending the gathering will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Memorials in Paul's memory to United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services or the Alano Club of Joliet would be appreciated
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM
