1/1
Paul Martinucci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Martinucci

Age 64, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital after a courageous fight with a lingering illness.

Paul did many things throughout his entrepreneurial career. The business ventures he was most proud of and enjoyed were his part-ownership in Cerlo wire company, being a mortgage broker, his partnership in the Woodhill Group that did major land development in Monee, and designing and building the Midwest Hyperbaric Clinic in Bolingbrook.

He was a graduate of Joliet West High School and Illinois State University School of Business. Paul was a good hearted, fun loving guy who enjoyed snow skiing and hunting in his youth, and later the skill of sport shooting.

He was a member of the Oak Park Sportsman's Club and the Alano Club of Joliet.

Preceded in death by his mother, Livia (nee Vezzani) Martinucci; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Eileen McDermott, and his sister-in-law and good buddy, Sharon McDermott.

Survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Nancy (nee McDermott) Martinucci; his father, Dr. August Martinucci; his brother, August "Gus" (Patricia) Martinucci II; his brothers and sisters-in law, Dan (Deb) McDermott, Ed (Bobbie) McDermott and Paul (Karen) McDermott; his aunt Rose Scanlon and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Per Paul's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Paul's life will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm until time of service at 4:00 pm.

Per Covid-19 guidelines, everyone attending the gathering will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Memorials in Paul's memory to United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services or the Alano Club of Joliet would be appreciated

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved