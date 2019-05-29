The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Paul E. Pearson, JR.

Paul E. Pearson, Jr. "Paulie", age 60, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born November 12, 1958 in St. Ignace, MI, he was the son of Paul E. and Hildora (Tamlyn) Pearson, Sr. He worked as a professional truck driver for USF Holland and was a proud member of Teamsters Local #179.

Paul loved his grandchildren, going on fishing trips, and seeing the country in his career as a truck driver. He was an exceptional man who will be missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Kathryn "Kathy" (Dougherty) Pearson of Joliet; two daughters, Nicole (James) Reed of Columbia, MO, and Melissa (John) Martino of Yorkville; four grandchildren, Landon and Payton Reed and Mason and Madison Martino; one sister, Debi (Edward) Christopher of Pentwater, MI; and two nephews, Nicholas and Nathan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, H. June Rikard; and one nephew, Tyler.

A Memorial gathering for Paul Pearson will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, where a Memorial Service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2019
