Paul R. Ferbend, III
Paul R. Ferbend, III, of Shorewood, formerly of Evergreen Park and Joliet, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Alden Estates of Shorewood, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Evergreen Park on March 27, 1931, the only son of the late Paul R. II and Loretta (nee Ryan) Ferbend. Paul attended The Cathedral of St. Raymond School and was a graduate of Joliet Central High School. He was a proud Korean Veteran serving with the United States Air Force.
Paul married the love of his life, Marilyn J. (nee Johnson), on February 15, 1958 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Joliet. A hard working family man, he enjoyed spending time during the winters in Florida with Marilyn. After 29 dedicated years with the IL State Police, he retired in 1986 as a Special Agent from District 5. In his encore career, Paul worked for another 25 years with Thornton Oil as Operations Manager of the local drivers in Illinois, retiring in 2012 at the age of 81. It was because of his loyalty and dedication to serve and protect that his future generations have followed in his footsteps in law enforcement.
Paul is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn; children, Paul R. Ferbend IV, Teri Ferbend-Killian, Mark F. (Lorri) Ferbend and Chris M. Ferbend; and grandchildren, Ryan Anthony (fianc Erin Berman), Casey Anthony and Kyle Anthony Killian, and Dane and Grant Ferbend.
As it was Paul's request, cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be held privately by the family at St. Joseph Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Air Force. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the for Colon Cancer Research would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been held under the direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Joliet, IL. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 11, 2019