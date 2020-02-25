|
Paul R. Hollenbeck
Passed away suddenly, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph's Medical Center. Age 55.
Paul was a proud alumnus of Joliet East and Illinois Benedictine University. He served on the board of the GW Buck Girls and Boys Club of Joliet, Business Advisor to the Church of St. Jude and member of the Joliet School Board. Paul worked endless hours building his own CPA and tax firm.
Preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Helen Hollenbeck, mother-in-law Benita De Leon and brother-in-law Tony De Leon.
Survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Juana, his son Mike; siblings Ray (Ginger) Hollenbeck, Lynn (Rob) Bednar and Gina (Scott) Filippelli. Numerous loving nieces and nephews also survive.
Paul enjoyed coaching little league baseball at Whiteford, for many years. He was a huge Chicago White Sox fan, and a sports enthusiast. He loved baseball games, concerts and traveling. His greatest love was being a husband and dad, and was always there for family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3 to 7 pm.
Funeral services will be held from the funeral home on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 9:15 A.M to the Church of St. Jude for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M
Inurnment at Woodlawn Memorial Park II (Hills of Rest) at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to GW Buck Girls and Boys Club of Joliet 226 E. Clinton St. Joliet, IL. 60432 would be appreciated
For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 25, 2020