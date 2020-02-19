|
Paul Shimek
Born: January 7, 1947; in Joliet, IL
Died: February 15, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Paul Shimek, Age 73 of Channahon and formerly of Rockdale and Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
Born January 7, 1947 in Joliet, Paul was a son of George and Mary (Petkovich) Shimek. He was raised and educated in Rockdale and Joliet, and graduated from Joliet West High School with the class of 1965. Following graduation, Paul attended Illinois State University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education. Paul taught Physical Education and History for Joliet School District 84 for 36 years until retiring in 2004. Paul served on the Rockdale School Board, and the Rockdale Village Board for many years. He was a member of the American Serbian Social Club, and Dale AC. In 1971, Paul met the love of his life, Gayle O?Brien. On November 18, 1972 Paul and Gayle were married in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. Together they would start a home and raise their daughter, Stephanie.
When Paul was not teaching, he was cooking. He volunteered to cook for the senior night at the Village of Rockdale for almost twenty years, and also volunteered as bar manager at the St. George Serbian Social Center. Paul was perfect for those volunteering opportunities, because growing up he worked in the family business, Shimek's Tavern in Rockdale. In his free time, Paul enjoyed golfing, and hosted a coffee hour every Thursday in the church hall for friends to come together and share stories. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Paul is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gayle; daughter: Stephanie (Deacon Nenad) Jakovljevic; brothers: George (Deborah) Shimek and James (Roxanne) Shimek; nieces and nephews: Jeffrey (Kalissa) Shimek, Terra (Tim) Fondriest, Luke (Jill) Shimek, Ruth (Chris) Wells, Elizabeth Shimek, Christopher O?Brien and Lindsay O?Brien; sister-in-law: Lisa O?Brien; brother-in-law: Richard Olson; close cousin: Peter (Kathy) Petkovich, as well as numerous other kumovi, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and George; mother and father-in-law: Bertha and John O'Brien; sister: Helen Olson; brother-in-law: Michael O'Brien, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Pomen service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 300 Stryker Avenue in Joliet. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Joliet.
Obituary and tribute wall for Paul Shimek at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 19, 2020