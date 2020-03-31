|
|
Paul Sims, Jr.
Paul Sims, Jr., age 91, of Joliet, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Alden Estates of Naperville, surrounded by love. Paul was born on January 13, 1929, in Chicago, IL to the union of Paul and Matilda (Mathews) Sims. He grew up in LaGrange, IL and was a graduate of Lyons Township High School in LaGrange.
Paul was a decorated veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War, spending time as a paratrooper.
He earned a Bronze Campaign Star, a United Nations Service Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Japan), and a Combat Infantry Badge. Paul retired from Caterpillar after several dedicated years as an automatic burner.
Paul was a devout Catholic and was proud of being an altar boy. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a member of Stone City VFW and Cantigny Post.
In his free time, Paul enjoyed fishing, watching car races, motorcycles, and sports, preferably football.
He was also a very talented interior decorator.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Joyce (nee Smith) Sims; his children, Juanda Sims, Paul Sims, III, Karen (Michael) Musgrove, and Kevin Sims, Cheryl Nolan, and Paula Haynes; stepdaughter, Lisa Woods; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Helen Crew; three nieces; and several cousins.
He is preceded by his parents; his son, Arthur Gary Jones; one brother, Lawrence Sims; and his stepdaughter, Rita McGowan.
Visitation for Paul Sims, Jr., will be held privately by the family on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. Interment will take place privately on Thursday at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Committal services with full military honors held under the auspices of the United States Army and the Abraham Lincoln National Memorial Squad will be scheduled at a later date with a repass to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60531, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2020