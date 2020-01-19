|
|
Paula L. Bell
(nee Schilling)
Age 98, a longtime resident of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2019 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet.
She is survived by her loving family; children Mary Vance, Vivian (Mike) Gearhart and James (Kim) Bell Jr.; sisters Carla (late Albert) Sylvestor and Eleanor (late Ernest) Mersch; grandchildren George Peach, Jr., Danny Peach, Aaron Peach, Mamie Peach, Dale Hesser, Alexandra Barajas, Litsa Sheridan, Kristina Becvar and Katherine McKeown, also many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Bell, Sr.; parents John and Emma (Christian) Schilling; sister Emma (late Robert Simpson) and a brother Arthur (Carol) Schilling.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frankfort.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 19, 2020