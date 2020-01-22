The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:30 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Resources
Paula Vaughan Obituary
Paula Vaughan

Paula Vaughan, age 53, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.

Survived by her father Joseph (Janice) Vaughan; mother Patricia Rodriguez; fianc e Scott A Stachulak; brother Joe (Robin) Vaughan; half brother Marc (Anjanette) Vaughan; step-brothers Rudy Rodriguez Jr., Gerald and Kenny Vera; step-sister Lisa Johnston; nieces and nephews Jared, Stefanie, Timothy, Levi, and Lexi Vaughan and Madison and Mason Chase.

Preceded in death by her bother Jeremy Vaughan; niece Ashley L. Vaughan; step-father Rudy Rodriguez; paternal grandparents Pleasant and Geneva Vaughan; maternal grandparents Otto and Charlotte Anderson.

Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Paula had a giving and generous heart. She was devoted to serving the church. She will be dearly missed by all her knew her.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Cremation to follow with final resting place at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 22, 2020
