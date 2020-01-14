|
Pauline D. Nurczyk
Pauline D. Nurczyk (nee Disera), age 101, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Pauline is survived by her son, Kenneth (Gail) Nurczyk Sr.; her grandchildren, Ken (Stephanie) Nurczyk Jr., Rick (LuAnn) Nurczyk, Ken Holcomb and Brett (Jenny) Holcomb; her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Sophia, Zach, Ryley, Kylie, Molly, Charlie, Lauren and Tyler; her brother, Samuel Disera; dear friends, Gregg (Tammy) Johnson; her nephew and nieces, William "Billy" Disera, Carrie (Ronald Jr.) Disera-Crawford and Dr. Lanette (Doug) Disera-Geissler; her great nieces and nephew, Caitlyn Crawford, Megan Crawford and Jack Geissler. Also survive are many other dear, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Walter G. Nurczyk; her parents, Pasquale (Lucia) Disera and her seven brothers and sisters.
Pauline was born in Joliet, IL on April 2, 1918 and was a long-time resident of Joliet and Crest Hill, IL. She was known for her Fabulous Italian cooking and bakery. She also enjoyed shopping and traveling, but most of all she adored spending time with her family and friends. She was also a member of the Church of St. Anthony.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vitas and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their loving care.
Visitation will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Our Lady of Angels Nursing Home, 1201 Wyoming Ave. Joliet, IL 60435
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 14, 2020