1/1
Pauline W. Baker - Radich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline W. Baker - Radich

Pauline W. "Polly" Baker - Radich

Pauline was the most kind, generous and humorous woman who peacefully went to be with her lord, on October 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Born and raised in Wheatland WY., moved to Illinois to work for the Illinois Bell Phone Company at the age of 19, residing in both Crest Hill and Morris, IL. She was actively involved in Standing in the Word Ministries, Morris until she fell ill. Loved cooking, baking, enjoyed chocolate milk shakes but above all else cherished her family gatherings.

Preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Gladys (Nee Meglemre) Baker; One son, Daniel L. Stebar (2018).

Loving Mother of, Denise Alford, Linda (Sean) Gerrity and Joseph Radich; beloved grandmother of eight, cherished great-grandmother of six; and mother-in-law of, Frances Stebar .

Pauline was an exceptional mother after raising her family she went back to school at the age of 50. Her true calling in life was to be a licensed practical Nurse. She spent her nursing career working at both St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville and Walnut Grove Nursing Home in Morris. She truly loved caring for the elderly.

Due to Covid -19 a private celebration of Pauline's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the care and direction of: O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved