Pauline W. Baker - RadichPauline W. "Polly" Baker - RadichPauline was the most kind, generous and humorous woman who peacefully went to be with her lord, on October 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Born and raised in Wheatland WY., moved to Illinois to work for the Illinois Bell Phone Company at the age of 19, residing in both Crest Hill and Morris, IL. She was actively involved in Standing in the Word Ministries, Morris until she fell ill. Loved cooking, baking, enjoyed chocolate milk shakes but above all else cherished her family gatherings.Preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Gladys (Nee Meglemre) Baker; One son, Daniel L. Stebar (2018).Loving Mother of, Denise Alford, Linda (Sean) Gerrity and Joseph Radich; beloved grandmother of eight, cherished great-grandmother of six; and mother-in-law of, Frances Stebar .Pauline was an exceptional mother after raising her family she went back to school at the age of 50. Her true calling in life was to be a licensed practical Nurse. She spent her nursing career working at both St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville and Walnut Grove Nursing Home in Morris. She truly loved caring for the elderly.Due to Covid -19 a private celebration of Pauline's life will be held at a later date.Arrangements under the care and direction of: O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport, IL.