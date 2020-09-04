Pearl Rose Zusag-Weiss
Born: March 28, 1941 in Joliet, IL
Died: September 1, 2020; in Lake Wales, FL
Pearl Rose Zusag-Weiss, age 79, of Lake Wales, FL passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on March 28, 1941 in Joliet to the late Carl and Henrietta Zusag. She moved to Lake Wales from Terra Haute, Indiana in 2004. Pearl worked in hotel services and was of the Lutheran Faith. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the library, gardening, working puzzles, and computer games. She was a Cubs and Hoosier fan.
Pearl was preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Fred Albert Weiss, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Marie Bergenzer and husband Lawrence of Joliet, IL, Kathleen Browning of Lake Wales, FL, Violet Ishmael and husband Dale of Channahon, IL, and Emma Heintzelman and husband John of Babson Park; son, Fred Weiss, III and wife Carol of Joliet, IL; brother, Carl Zusag and wife Melissa of Minooka, IL; nine grandchildren, Lawrence, Charles, Michael, Fred, Robert, William, Eric, Buck, and Amy; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services for Pearl will be begin on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home chapel to be held at 12:30 p.m. Pearl will be laid to rest at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 25 guests will be allowed in at one time. Obituary and Tribute Wall for Pearl Rose Zusag-Weiss at tezakfuneralhome.com
