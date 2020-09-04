1/1
Pearl Rose Zusag-Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Rose Zusag-Weiss

Born: March 28, 1941 in Joliet, IL

Died: September 1, 2020; in Lake Wales, FL

Pearl Rose Zusag-Weiss, age 79, of Lake Wales, FL passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on March 28, 1941 in Joliet to the late Carl and Henrietta Zusag. She moved to Lake Wales from Terra Haute, Indiana in 2004. Pearl worked in hotel services and was of the Lutheran Faith. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the library, gardening, working puzzles, and computer games. She was a Cubs and Hoosier fan.

Pearl was preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Fred Albert Weiss, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Marie Bergenzer and husband Lawrence of Joliet, IL, Kathleen Browning of Lake Wales, FL, Violet Ishmael and husband Dale of Channahon, IL, and Emma Heintzelman and husband John of Babson Park; son, Fred Weiss, III and wife Carol of Joliet, IL; brother, Carl Zusag and wife Melissa of Minooka, IL; nine grandchildren, Lawrence, Charles, Michael, Fred, Robert, William, Eric, Buck, and Amy; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Services for Pearl will be begin on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home chapel to be held at 12:30 p.m. Pearl will be laid to rest at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 25 guests will be allowed in at one time. Obituary and Tribute Wall for Pearl Rose Zusag-Weiss at tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved